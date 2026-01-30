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Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 2

Bel Air, Spain
from
$921,496
;
19
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ID: 39294
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 205665486
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Address
    Camino de Brijan

About the complex

A new premium complex on the New Golden Mile offers easy access to pristine beaches, world-class golf courses and the vibrant charm of Puerto Banús. The complex, created in collaboration with the prestigious Pablo Villarroel & Yodezeen studios, perfectly combines the beauty of nature with the comfort of luxury. In addition, the complex's exclusive facilities allow you to enjoy the ultimate in comfort and convenience: - A state-of-the-art gym with cardio and strength training areas and a spa. - Outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools. - A working environment that encourages productivity and collaboration. - Concierge service to anticipate your every need. - Lush green areas. - 24/7 security in an exclusive gated community.

Location on the map

Bel Air, Spain
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Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 2
Bel Air, Spain
from
$921,496
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