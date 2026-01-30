Residential quarter Essence Residence Fase 2

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A new premium complex on the New Golden Mile offers easy access to pristine beaches, world-class golf courses and the vibrant charm of Puerto Banús.
The complex, created in collaboration with the prestigious Pablo Villarroel & Yodezeen studios, perfectly combines the beauty of nature with the comfort of luxury.
In addition, the complex's exclusive facilities allow you to enjoy the ultimate in comfort and convenience:
- A state-of-the-art gym with cardio and strength training areas and a spa.
- Outdoor and heated indoor swimming pools.
- A working environment that encourages productivity and collaboration.
- Concierge service to anticipate your every need.
- Lush green areas.
- 24/7 security in an exclusive gated community.
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Bel Air, Spain
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