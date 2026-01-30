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Residential quarter Verdana Villas

Ricmar, Spain
from
$3,24M
;
15
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ID: 39063
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1519567791
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar

About the complex

An exclusive collection of luxury villas in Elviria, Marbella East, where timeless Andalusian architecture meets contemporary Mediterranean living. Surrounded by pine-covered hills and just minutes from some of the Costa del Sol’s finest beaches, Verdana offers privacy, natural beauty and exceptional convenience. Marbella centre is only ten minutes away, with international schools, golf courses, beach clubs and Málaga Airport all within easy reach. Each villa is thoughtfully designed with elegant white façades, natural stone details and expansive windows that flood the interiors with light. Open-plan living areas flow seamlessly onto generous terraces, landscaped gardens and private infinity pools, creating the perfect indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Master suites feature spa-inspired bathrooms and dressing areas, while high-quality finishes, private gyms and energy-efficient features such as solar panels and EV charging ensure modern comfort. This project offers refined, sustainable luxury in one of Marbella East’s most desirable residential settings — ideal as a permanent home or exclusive holiday retreat.

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
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Residential quarter Verdana Villas
Ricmar, Spain
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$3,24M
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