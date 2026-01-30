Residential quarter Seven Diamonds

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Located in the golden triangle of the Costa del Sol, in the Atalaya area of Estepona, just 8 minutes from Puerto Banús.
Thanks to its privileged location, it is the perfect place for golf lovers, situated next to Atalaya Golf & Country Club, as well as for those who love the lifestyle and leisure of the Costa del Sol.
This residential complex feature two types of homes, all independent from one another: two villas with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and five villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Each villa includes a basement for parking, spacious gardens with a private pool, and a solarium with pre-installation for a jacuzzi. The properties also have expansive gardens, a private pool, a jacuzzi on the solarium, and a basement for parking with space for 2 cars, except for one of the villas which will have surface parking.
From the solarium of the villas, you can see the Mediterranean Sea on the horizon. Less than 10 minutes away, you can visit the beaches of Saladillo and Guadalmansa for a refreshing swim or to enjoy a cocktail at the beach bar. Also, within less than 10 minutes, you will find one of the most renowned and luxurious marinas in Europe, Puerto Banús.
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Estepona, Spain
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