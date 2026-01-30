Residential quarter Blue View Heights

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The project will respond to the high demand in the area with the development of 46 single-family semi-detached houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms strategically located with views of the sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and Africa.
The development will involve an investment of 12.7 million euros, a commitment that once again demonstrates the relevance of the Costa del Sol. Is located in a privileged environment, integrated into nature and a few meters of the beach. The homes have bright living rooms designed in a contemporary style and large terraces that allow you to enjoy the climate offered by the area, with clear skies and a pleasant temperature almost all year round.
The launch of these new single-family townhouses also offers gardens to enjoy with the family, large spaces and common areas such as an infinity pool surrounded by gardens, clubhouse, gym and spa. In addition, the homes have their own garage and storage room.
The promotion lands in this holiday area as a natural balcony of the Mediterranean, a few meters from the beach and five minutes from the Sotogrande urbanization, surrounded by golf courses and marinas where you can carry out all kinds of leisure activities . Likewise, it is located 15 minutes by car from Gibraltar airport, and very close to urban centers such as Estepona, Puerto Banús and Marbella.
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Manilva, Spain
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