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Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,16M
;
7
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ID: 39588
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1360511166
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Barcelona de Mijas Golf, 25

About the complex

We proudly present the newest addition to our exclusive collection. This south-facing villa offers breathtaking panoramic views and combines cutting-edge technology with contemporary design, maximizing sunlight, privacy, and vistas. The villa welcomes you with a majestic entrance hall featuring a fitted wardrobe and staircase to the first floor and basement. From here, you access a guest WC, a spacious en-suite guest bedroom, and the large open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, which opens onto the covered terrace and infinity pool—perfectly blending indoor and outdoor living. The first floor features a master bedroom with en-suite and fitted wardrobes, plus two generous guest bedrooms with en-suites. The master and one guest room open onto a terrace ideal for enjoying the sunrise or panoramic views. The basement includes a laundry area, machine room, storage, and garage for two cars, combining practicality with luxury. The property comprises four en-suite bedrooms, an additional guest WC, open-plan living spaces, a basement with gym/cinema potential, and expansive terraces with a spectacular infinity pool—offering the ultimate Costa del Sol lifestyle. The concept of ‘Unique Living’ ensures every detail is thoughtfully crafted, harmonizing avant-garde design with home-like warmth. Our dedication to excellence has been recognized with the award for Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol. This villa combines refined elegance with tranquil comfort. Honored as the Best Luxury Villa Development on the Costa del Sol, Spain, every element has been thoughtfully designed.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Metta - STUPA
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,16M
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