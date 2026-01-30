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Residential quarter Ayana Estepona

Estepona, Spain
from
$847,549
;
19
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ID: 38953
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1690020350
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Casas del Padron

About the complex

New project of 140 exclusive apartments and penthouses, all sitting in lush tropical gardens within a gated community. The project also includes a dedicated clubhouse and spa, with the services of a concierge available for residents. The project offers a collection of properties including two, three and four-bedroom properties. The new luxury homes have been thoughtfully designed to accentuate the lifestyle and casual feeling of Estepona and the New Golden Mile. Thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend into the environment, is designed to accentuate the quintessential lifestyle and casual vibe of Estepona. On the ground floor, you can choose between a two or three bedroom property, each with a private garden. On the first floor there are three-bedroom apartments, while on the second floor there are three-bedroom penthouses that come with a private solarium! Featuring sophisticated architecture by Villarroel Torrico, inspiring interiors from Gunni & Trentino and as a standard fitting in every apartment shaowcases Lutron’s wireless smart-home automation system, a first for apartment development on the Costa del Sol . The project is built around 27,000m2 of tropical, landscaped gardens with three outdoor pools, one of which is heated, a central Clubhouse complete with co-working lounge, café bar, spa, indoor pool and gymnasium and with 24-hr security.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,549
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