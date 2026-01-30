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Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares

Casares, Spain
from
$705,343
;
10
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ID: 39378
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2066887901
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Luxury homes designed to meet the needs of the most exclusive public and enjoy views of the Mediterranean. Ground floor units with stunning private gardens and innovative interior design. Comfortable first floor flats with large windows and large terraces. Spacious duplex penthouses with private swimming pool and solarium. The homes have garages and storage rooms. It is located in privileged surroundings, between Playa Ancha beach and the Doña Julia Golf clubhouse. You can enjoy pleasant strolls along the beach, enjoy the gastronomic variety offered by the restaurants in the area or simply relax and feel the sea breeze from home. It offers the lifestyle you've always dreamed of with an exclusive luxury community that combines architectural excellence with practical design. Interiors bathed in natural light and spacious terraces with incredible sea views. Carefully conceived communal spaces where you can enjoy security and privacy.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
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Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Casares, Spain
from
$705,343
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