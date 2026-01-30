  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Apartments

Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Apartments

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,88M
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 39026
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 213270996
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Avenida del Higueron

About the complex

Uniquely designed apartments with the best sustainable materials. Maximum privacy embraced by the natural vegetation so that each apartment can enjoy and relax in the private jacuzzi, while admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea and nature. The penthouses follow the architectural design of the sunrooms, with pointed hexagonal roofs to provide shade in the outdoor dining area blending in with the surrounding trees. Breathe in the fresh native vegetation of the area while enjoy a relaxing swim in the private pool on the solarium The spacious properties are divided into two bedrooms, with an elongated sliding door to give residents the choice of dividing the apartments into two parts. The living room and bedrooms have large windows letting in natural light, merging with the wooden that features within the interiors. The Italian kitchen is characterized by a long island of marble carefully connecting with the warmth of the design. The outdoor terrace brings in Mediterranean fragrances, as the interior and exterior blend together becoming one. Every corner of your home will have a scent specially chosen by you.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Casares
Casares, Spain
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,86M
Residential quarter Terrazas de Guadaiza II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$642,061
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
Residential quarter Australy Aures I
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$866,889
You are viewing
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,88M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Show all Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
Residential quarter Serenity Alcaidesa Fase III
San Roque, Spain
from
$1,01M
On a saturated sunshine coast, this town offers space, greenery and a chance to escape. As you descend, into the centre, through its winding, lantern lit paths, you are welcomed by glorious sea views nestled below its warm skyline, with nothing but the sound of nature to disturb your thought…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Show all Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$533,785
New development of apartments consisting of 35 apartments of 2 and 3 bedrooms, with duplexes with terraces-solarium. Garages in the basement and commercial premises on the first floor, in a building of avant-garde architecture, with first class qualities and an exceptional location in the he…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Show all Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Residential quarter IDYLLIC 2
Estepona, Spain
from
$546,072
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona. This private residential complex is home to 37 homes, including flats, penthouses and ground floors with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, designed with functional layouts, top quality finishes and exceptional care in eve…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications