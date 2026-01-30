Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Apartments

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Uniquely designed apartments with the best sustainable materials. Maximum privacy embraced by the natural vegetation so that each apartment can enjoy and relax in the private jacuzzi, while admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea and nature.
The penthouses follow the architectural design of the sunrooms, with pointed hexagonal roofs to provide shade in the outdoor dining area blending in with the surrounding trees. Breathe in the fresh native vegetation of the area while enjoy a relaxing swim in the private pool on the solarium
The spacious properties are divided into two bedrooms, with an elongated sliding door to give residents the choice of dividing the apartments into two parts.
The living room and bedrooms have large windows letting in natural light, merging with the wooden that features within the interiors.
The Italian kitchen is characterized by a long island of marble carefully connecting with the warmth of the design.
The outdoor terrace brings in Mediterranean fragrances, as the interior and exterior blend together becoming one. Every corner of your home will have a scent specially chosen by you.
Location on the map
Benalmadena, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return