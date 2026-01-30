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Residential quarter One Bali Villas

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,15M
;
15
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ID: 38995
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1153485481
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Orfebres de Riviera, 1315

About the complex

A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with one of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. his is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance and concierge services in the heart of the Costa del Sol. 19 villas offering high standards of living and sensational features inside and out. Combining a contemporary architectural style, large open plan layouts and excellent facilities, there is no better place to call home. Properties have their own private and individual pool. In addition to lush tropical gardens, it has a relaxing Spa and gym within the complex for the exclusive use of its residents. Water zone area, relaxation area, Jacuzzi, sauna, and Turkish bath. The gym has the latest sports technology and is equipped with music and television systems. The exclusivity of the common areas is one of the cornerstones of the residences, because apart from the aforementioned areas, a GYM and a complete HOME CINEMA are included that reflects the same sensation as a movie theatre and, it will have the technology most avant-garde in image and sound. These common areas will be privately accessible by the owners and have the exclusivity of being reserved through a dedicated APP, the users have the opportunity to enjoy all the resources privately and anonymously.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter One Bali Villas
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,15M
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