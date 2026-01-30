Residential quarter Célere Sunrise

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A closed residential complex, modern and functional, an ideal place to live.
The development consists of 46 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in two independent blocks.
Many of these homes have large terraces and sea views, while the ground floors have large gardens where you can enjoy an environment surrounded by nature.
All the homes have a parking space and storage room, in a private development with communal swimming pool, garden areas and chill out area.
We have taken care of every last detail to make this development your future home.
We offer attractive homes with an urban, exclusive and functional design that have been equipped with first class qualities.
This development provides numerous leisure and service opportunities, including several golf courses, such as the“Chaparral Golf Club”, which is less than two kilometres away, shopping centres, supermarkets, restaurants, a health centre.
La Cala de Mijas is located in a unique environment and very well connected. It connects with the Costa del Sol A-7 Motorway and is very close to the entrances to the AP-7 toll motorway.
It is located less than 25 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and 40 minutes drive from Maria Zambrano train station. Close at hand are important tourist enclaves such as Puerto Banús, the historic centre of Marbella and Fuengirola.
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Mijas, Spain
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