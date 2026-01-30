  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Célere Sunrise

Residential quarter Célere Sunrise

Mijas, Spain
from
$479,633
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 39157
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 280460704
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Castano de Playa Marina, 4

About the complex

A closed residential complex, modern and functional, an ideal place to live. The development consists of 46 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in two independent blocks. Many of these homes have large terraces and sea views, while the ground floors have large gardens where you can enjoy an environment surrounded by nature. All the homes have a parking space and storage room, in a private development with communal swimming pool, garden areas and chill out area. We have taken care of every last detail to make this development your future home. We offer attractive homes with an urban, exclusive and functional design that have been equipped with first class qualities. This development provides numerous leisure and service opportunities, including several golf courses, such as the“Chaparral Golf Club”, which is less than two kilometres away, shopping centres, supermarkets, restaurants, a health centre. La Cala de Mijas is located in a unique environment and very well connected. It connects with the Costa del Sol A-7 Motorway and is very close to the entrances to the AP-7 toll motorway. It is located less than 25 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and 40 minutes drive from Maria Zambrano train station. Close at hand are important tourist enclaves such as Puerto Banús, the historic centre of Marbella and Fuengirola.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 9
Casares, Spain
from
$9,90M
Residential quarter Altezza Suites
Estepona, Spain
from
$790,667
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$258,933
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Estepona, Spain
from
$375,424
Residential quarter 7 Diamonds
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$2,96M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Célere Sunrise
Mijas, Spain
from
$479,633
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Show all Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Residential quarter Celestia Homes
Estepona, Spain
from
$329,918
New residential development located in the western part of Estepona, just a few kilometers from the town center and next to the peaceful neighborhood of Arroyo Enmedio, an area renowned for its proximity to the serene and expansive beaches of Arroyo Vaquero. Surrounded by mountains and over…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Show all Residential quarter Casatalaya
Residential quarter Casatalaya
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$853,237
An elegant boutique complex of 28 apartments in the Torremuelle area. Exclusive 3-bedroom homes with an open concept design, cross ventilation and spacious and bright rooms. Every detail has been carefully thought out to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that wi…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Show all Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Residential quarter La Finca de Jasmine
Benahavis, Spain
from
$3,01M
Exclusive off-plan development of luxury villas with private swimming pools located in the beautiful area of Benahavis. Built on a plot of 269.000 m2, on the western side of the Costa del Sol. The first phase will comprise of 14 detached villas with 3 different configurations to choose from…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications