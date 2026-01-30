  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Residential quarter Bélvèdere Collection

Residential quarter Bélvèdere Collection

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$489,189
;
24
Leave a request
ID: 39557
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1058458066
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

About the complex

Breathe and enjoy life at your own pace. This new apartment development offers you the space to be yourself, to focus on what truly matters, and to reconnect with an unhurried lifestyle. A carefully curated boutique collection of just 35 residences facing the endless blue of the Mediterranean in Torreblanca del Sol, designed for those who value tranquility, refined design, and views that soothe the soul. Step inside and feel the most elegant comfort. The interiors have been designed with attention to detail, where natural light and harmonious spaces create a home that is as practical as it is sophisticated. The open-plan layouts balance spaciousness and intimacy. The terraces, generous and open to the sea, invite you to enjoy the calm from sunrise to sunset. Your apartment is not just a showcase: it is a true home. Cook and share moments with your loved ones in a designer kitchen, equipped with top-quality appliances. Or relax in a shaded corner of your terrace, with both covered and open areas designed for everyday living. Whether you enjoy peaceful solitude or entertaining guests in style, comfort and quality are present in every season. A boutique gated community where quality is evident in every detail. Privacy without isolation: a serene and balanced place where you will always feel connected. The gardens, carefully landscaped with native plants, provide color and texture throughout the year. At its heart, a residents’ pool area that feels more like a five-star resort than a residential complex, along with a fully equipped gym. Whether sharing with neighbors or enjoying a quiet moment alone, the atmosphere is always one of understated luxury. The location is simply unbeatable. Relaxed beach days that become lifelong memories. Weekly open-air markets to discover fresh produce, fabrics, and unique pieces that become part of your story. Or strolls through Torreblanca, where shops and essential services are right on the promenade.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Milabeka
Malaga, Spain
from
$637,084
Residential quarter Calanova Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,10M
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$710,757
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$621,069
Residential quarter Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
Casares, Spain
from
$507,392
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$489,189
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Show all Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Residential quarter Lomas Unique
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$567,687
An exclusive living concept that combines luxury with functionality. This real estate project is comprised of three distinctive elements: the Garden Villas, Apartments and the Sky Solarium Penthouses. Each of these offers a unique living experience but share a number of first-class amenitie…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Show all Residential quarter Noura Villas
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$7,61M
Luna, Sol, and Cielo are the three villas that make up this private collection in Lomas del Virrey, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Developed by Prestige Expo, the project fuses high-end architecture with nature in a tranquil balance. Framed by the city center and Puerto Banús, with the Mediter…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$357,684
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications