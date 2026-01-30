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  4. Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY

Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,14M
;
10
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ID: 39061
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1505552552
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Avenida del Puerto Deportivo, 3 Forever Beach Club

About the complex

Nestled amidst Benalmadena´s vibrant centre and situated adjacent to its picturesque port, Marina Golden Bay offers the perfect blend of city living and seaside luxury. A distinctive project that will house 33 one-, two- and three-bedroom where elegance meets the horizon.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter MARINA GOLDEN BAY
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,14M
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