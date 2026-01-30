Residential quarter Almara Villas

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Exclusive development of 12 single-family homes in Torreblanca (Fuengirola), a dynamic and attractive coastal city where the Mediterranean and quality of life meet in perfect harmony.
This project is located in a privileged enclave of the Costa del Sol, noted for its extensive beaches, its well-kept promenade and an exceptional climate with more than 300 days of sunshine per year.
The development is situated in one of the best-connected points of the Costa del Sol, just a few minutes from the local train station, with Málaga International Airport 20 minutes away and the María Zambrano AVE station 30 minutes away.
This project will be carried out in 2 phases. In the first phase, 5 homes are being marketed, distributed over 4 floors, with large terraces, landscaped areas and private swimming pools.
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Fuengirola, Spain
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