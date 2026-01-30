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Residential quarter Almara Villas

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$967,002
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6
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ID: 39589
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1532323567
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Jilguero

About the complex

Exclusive development of 12 single-family homes in Torreblanca (Fuengirola), a dynamic and attractive coastal city where the Mediterranean and quality of life meet in perfect harmony. This project is located in a privileged enclave of the Costa del Sol, noted for its extensive beaches, its well-kept promenade and an exceptional climate with more than 300 days of sunshine per year. The development is situated in one of the best-connected points of the Costa del Sol, just a few minutes from the local train station, with Málaga International Airport 20 minutes away and the María Zambrano AVE station 30 minutes away. This project will be carried out in 2 phases. In the first phase, 5 homes are being marketed, distributed over 4 floors, with large terraces, landscaped areas and private swimming pools.

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Almara Villas
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$967,002
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