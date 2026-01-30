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Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,46M
;
10
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ID: 39327
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1683457518
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Osa Mayor

About the complex

Situated in the exclusive neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, this exceptional modern villa, designed by Jacobsen Arquitectura, is currently under construction and promises to deliver a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and natural beauty. The striking architectural design incorporates natural materials that blend effortlessly with the surrounding landscape, creating a home that is both bold and harmonious. Set on a generous plot in the heart of the Golf Valley, the villa offers captivating views of the Mediterranean Sea, a meticulously landscaped garden, and expansive outdoor areas, including a private pool, an outdoor kitchenette, and spacious terraces ideal for alfresco dining and unwinding in style. The interiors are crafted with precision, combining sophisticated aesthetics with functional design. The open-plan layout connects the kitchen, living, and dining areas, all enhanced by floor-to-ceiling glass doors that flood the space with natural light and provide direct access to the outdoor spaces. The upper floor is dedicated to the luxurious master suite, complete with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, along with well-appointed guest bedrooms designed for maximum comfort and privacy. On the lower level, the villa offers a variety of amenities, including a large garage, an entertainment room, a home office, and a state-of-the-art spa and gym, ensuring every lifestyle need is met. Located in the prestigious and peaceful La Cerquilla community, the property provides a private and secure environment while remaining within close proximity to key amenities, renowned international schools, and the lively Puerto Banús marina. This remarkable villa represents the pinnacle of modern living in one of Marbella’s most coveted areas.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

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Residential quarter Cerquilla 57B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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$5,46M
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