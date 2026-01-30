  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Manilva
  4. Residential quarter Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa

Residential quarter Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa

Manilva, Spain
from
$1,10M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 39285
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1701864283
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle Agua Marina

About the complex

Imagine an exclusive enclave combining modern design, comfort and luxury. These 9 magnificent detached villas are set on spacious plots of approximately 600 m², offering a private and privileged space. Each home has four elegant bedrooms, all en-suite, ensuring privacy and comfort for its residents. An additional cloakroom complements the communal areas, which include a bright open-plan living-dining-kitchen area, designed to maximise natural light and create a welcoming and sophisticated ambience. The jewel of each villa is its private swimming pool, perfect for enjoying sunny days, surrounded by a lush natural garden. In addition, the properties have private parking for two vehicles, providing practicality and security. Built to the highest quality standards, these villas stand out for their A+ certification in energy efficiency, guaranteeing a sustainable and environmentally responsible lifestyle. The location is simply unbeatable: just 150 metres from the beach, offering the possibility of enjoying the sea and the Mediterranean breeze at any time. The surrounding area also offers excellent connectivity and a wide range of services. Supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, pharmacies, health centres, public transport, local shops, gyms and tennis courts are all within easy reach, facilitating a comfortable and dynamic life. These villas are not just homes, they are an oasis where modern elegance blends with the tranquillity of the coastal environment, creating an ideal place to live or enjoy a dream holiday.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Altoasis Phase I
Estepona, Spain
from
$534,980
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Residential quarter Aloha 40
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,32M
Residential quarter Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$489,189
Residential quarter Alcaidesa Homes Fase 2
San Roque, Spain
from
$483,501
You are viewing
Residential quarter Los Hidalgos de la Duquesa
Manilva, Spain
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Show all Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$269,723
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$431,530
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Residential quarter Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,95M
Located in the hills of Benahavís, Montemayor occupies an exceptional setting where elevation, nature, and privacy come together harmoniously. Just a few minutes’ drive from Marbella and the coast, yet removed from the noise and density of urban life, it offers a sense of disconnection witho…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications