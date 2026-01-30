Residential quarter Alura Living Fase 1

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Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle.
Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance between well-being, comfort, and design.
Each home has been carefully designed with attention to detail, maximizing natural light and offering spacious, functional, and inviting spaces.
The generous terraces with sea views invite you to enjoy unique moments outdoors, while the common areas have been designed to encourage socializing and relaxation: landscaped gardens, relaxation areas, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, and much more.
Here you will find everything you need to disconnect from the daily grind, recharge, and indulge in a serene, exclusive... and simply authentic lifestyle.
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Casares, Spain
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