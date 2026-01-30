  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Casares
  4. Residential quarter Alura Living Fase 1

Residential quarter Alura Living Fase 1

Casares, Spain
from
$537,312
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39245
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 681602525
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance between well-being, comfort, and design. Each home has been carefully designed with attention to detail, maximizing natural light and offering spacious, functional, and inviting spaces. The generous terraces with sea views invite you to enjoy unique moments outdoors, while the common areas have been designed to encourage socializing and relaxation: landscaped gardens, relaxation areas, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, and much more. Here you will find everything you need to disconnect from the daily grind, recharge, and indulge in a serene, exclusive... and simply authentic lifestyle.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Residential quarter Paraiso de Azahar
Estepona, Spain
from
$563,137
Residential quarter Royal Palms Mijas IV-2
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter Emerald View
Mijas, Spain
from
$847,549
Residential quarter Electus
Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
You are viewing
Residential quarter Alura Living Fase 1
Casares, Spain
from
$537,312
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Belair 40
Residential quarter Belair 40
Residential quarter Belair 40
Residential quarter Belair 40
Residential quarter Belair 40
Show all Residential quarter Belair 40
Residential quarter Belair 40
Bel Air, Spain
from
$3,30M
Discover a charming Andalusian-style villa, located in a promising area within the New Golden Mile. This villa offers a unique indoor and outdoor living experience, perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean lifestyle that Marbella has to offer. Surrounded by tranquil vegetation, this contempor…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Show all Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Residential quarter Abelias Fase 2
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$511,942
The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses a…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$714,725
The year of construction 2028
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications