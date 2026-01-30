  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2

Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$605,230
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 39046
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 410537936
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Musicos de Riviera, 7

About the complex

New development of contemporary semidetached homes, located in Riviera del Sol, Mijas. The new homes have 3 and 4 bedrooms and have a built space up to 145m². They are distributed over two floors, including a private garden and the option to have private pool too! Each home has been designed with quality and comfort in mind, and the outdoor space is perfect for the Costa del Sol weather. The communal areas include a saline chlorination pool, gymnasium, co-working area, and landscaped garden areas. The specifications of these properties, along with the amenities and location, make these homes excellent value for money. Sitting on a hillside looking out over the Mediterranean, the properties are close to all local amenities including beautiful beaches, schools, dining, golf, shops, bars and everything else La Cala de Mijas offers. Ideally situated in between Fuengirola and Marbella, you are 20 minutes drive from Malaga airport and 20 minutes drive from the nightlife of Puerto Banus, the popular La Cañada shopping centre and the Mijas Aqua Park.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La Quinta 19
Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
Residential quarter The Bay Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$3,36M
Residential quarter Ayana Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,549
Residential quarter Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,62M
Residential quarter Palm Residences
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$681,452
You are viewing
Residential quarter Alya Mijas Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$605,230
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Show all Residential quarter Almazara Views
Residential quarter Almazara Views
Mijas, Spain
from
$705,343
The new resort comprises 7 small residential nuclei with apartments and semi-detached homes nestling on the side of the mountain. The new development is connected by wide roads with pavements, landscaped gardens, visitor parking and rural pathways amongst the forest areas so that you can re…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Show all Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$887,107
The year of construction 2028
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flouri…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
Residential quarter Villa C San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,86M
Discover an oasis of tranquility and luxury in southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol! This exclusive 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa, located in a quiet urbanization in San Pedro de Alcántara, is the perfect combination of elegance, modern comfort, and first-class design. The property enjoys exc…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications