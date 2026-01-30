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Residential quarter Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos

Rio Real, Spain
from
$967,002
;
11
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ID: 39004
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2103883427
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Rio Real
  • Address
    Calle Bogey

About the complex

The development of this new phase III promotion is the perfect opportunity to live in this new residential complex best equipped in Marbella, located in a privileged area close to the golf course and with the highest quality. You will enjoy incredible views of the sea and the Santa Clara Golf course thanks to its terraced design of two heights and its orientation, seeking to provide the best views from each house. The apartments are designed to maximize the enjoyment of its neighbors. Here you will find most of the most exclusive common services such as the outdoor swimming pool, the chill out area with bar, a relaxation area, the community building for events and the meeting room, as well as the rest of the common facilities offered by this new development. Multi-family homes 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 136m2 + 60m2 of terraces with large fully equipped kitchens open to the living room, plus a communal garage per block. First floor homes with swimming pool or penthouses with solarium and swimming pool, along with bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and guest toilet.

Location on the map

Rio Real, Spain
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Residential quarter Soul Marbella Sunlife III Apartamentos
Rio Real, Spain
from
$967,002
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