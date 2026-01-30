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Residential quarter Valley Collection

Benalmadena, Spain
from
$671,213
;
18
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ID: 39008
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 406886057
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Address
    Avenida del Higueron, 48 Fuengirola Supercharger

About the complex

Overlooking the meandering valley that naturally descends from the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas mountains, is where you will find this spectacular development. Our unique off-plan project is so much more than just beautifully styled contemporary apartments; is a master planned eco-friendly community with first class infrastructure and support services designed to offer a superior quality of life. With more than 20,000 m2 of landscaped green areas, an exclusive project of apartments. The units are distributed over four floor configurations constructed on platforms of varying heights to guarantee great views. The properties are located in small, intimate buildings with a perfect south or southwest orientation. Combining privacy and blending harmoniously into the beautiful surroundings. This community boasts 6 swimming pools in total and all the apartments will have two parking spaces and a storeroom. Keeping the impact on the environment low is as important to us as it is for our residents therefore this development is also BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology) certified. In addition, included with the purchase of your property you will get a free lifetime family platinum membership so that you can enjoy the use of the unrivalled existing on-site amenities of Higuerón Sport Club and Spa which is only a 3-minute walk away in an easterly direction.

Location on the map

Benalmadena, Spain
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Residential quarter Valley Collection
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$671,213
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