Terraced Villas for sale in Marbella, Spain

31
40 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Rented for long term Magnificent villa of 603 m², located on a plot of 1,100 m² with a moder…
$3,95M
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Detached Villa, Guadalmina Baja, Costa del Sol. 8 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 565 m², Terra…
$1,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 071 m²
Enjoy a new concept of luxury on the Costa del Sol.One of the most luxurious new complexes b…
$6,67M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
Exclusive villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Each villa has an independent plot of more than …
$2,93M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 396 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,344,000 to € 2,344,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,32M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 536 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,750,000 to € 3,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$3,73M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 026 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,530,000 to € 6,025,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$5,50M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 587 m²
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the  b…
$5,15M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rio Real, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rio Real, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 341 m²
We present to your attention an unusual villa that has undergone a complete renovation, offe…
$2,54M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
$1,70M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 943 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,750,000 to € 5,750,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,72M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 3
Nueva residencia de lujo en el corazón de la Milla de Oro, Marbella, España. El complejo res…
$7,61M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 879 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,950,000 to € 5,950,000. [Beds: 8 - 8] [Baths: 7 - 7] [Built…
$5,89M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 528 m²
This wonderful villa on the Costa del Sol coast consists of three floors, the basement focus…
$1,84M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 386 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,905,000 to € 1,905,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,90M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 422 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 2,106,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,76M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED, but viewings available Beautiful just fully renovated 4 bedroom villa in a quiet loc…
$1,37M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 523 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,950,000 to € 2,950,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$2,94M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
New and modern detached villa, located in one of the elite areas in Marbella - the Golden Mi…
$3,52M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Breathtaking opulent newly built Villa located in one of the most exclusive residential comm…
$13,61M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 473 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,100,000 to € 3,100,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$3,07M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 290 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,485,000 to € 2,485,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,47M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 408 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,344,000 to € 2,344,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,33M
