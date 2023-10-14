UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Marbella
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Marbella, Spain
Villa
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
389 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
656 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
4
758 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
752 m²
3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
4
333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
8
6
931 m²
4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
6
6
555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
408 m²
2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
7
5
550 m²
3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
828 m²
3
Energy-Efficient Detached Villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Surrounded by Greenery The top-q…
€4,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
335 m²
2
Detached 4 Bedroom Villa Close to the Beach in Marbella This detached villa is located in th…
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
10
9
1 150 m²
2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
7
6
921 m²
3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
7
7
1 033 m²
3
Luxury Golf Front Villa in an Exclusive Area in Marbella The villa is located in the municip…
€13,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
8
6
786 m²
3
Turnkey Luxury Villa in a Prestigious Residential Area of Marbella This impressive villa is …
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
3
320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
3
3
586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
4
176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
5
450 m²
Exclusive villa for sale near Puerto Banús - A Mediterranean luxury paradise just steps away…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
5
5
447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
4
262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
4
6
607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
€3,29M
Recommend
