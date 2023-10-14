Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Marbella, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 656 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 931 m²
Number of floors 4
7 Bedroom Detached Villa in an Exclusive Area of Marbella This majestic detached villa is lo…
€13,95M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 408 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 4 Bedroom in a Natural Hill Environment of Marbella in Málaga The detach…
€2,87M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Villas on Large Plots with Private Pool and Garden in Marbella Spectacular Spanish…
€6,20M
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modernly Designed House Near the Beach in Nueva Andalucia This stunning luxurious house is l…
€10,00M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificient Detached Villa on the Elevated Plot in Marbella The magnificent villa is locate…
€6,99M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 4
6 Bedroomed Elegant Villa with a Private Lift in Marbella This recently built detached villa…
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 3 room villa gym, with by the sea, with public pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa gym, with by the sea, with public pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
€860,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
€1,70M

