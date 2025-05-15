Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Marbella, Spain

Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Detached Villa, Guadalmina Baja, Costa del Sol. 8 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 565 m², Terra…
$1,80M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
Exclusive villas in Marbella, Costa del Sol Each villa has an independent plot of more than …
$2,93M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 536 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,750,000 to € 3,750,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$3,73M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 1 026 m²
New Development: Prices from € 5,530,000 to € 6,025,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$5,50M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 400 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,499,000 to € 1,499,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$1,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
First line of the sea, Golden Mile, Marbella. New fully finished project, right on the Golde…
$3,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Un desarrollo contemporáneo de 9 villas de lujo ubicado en la Nueva Milla de Oro entre Marbe…
$2,46M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 693 m²
Number of floors 3
Nueva residencia de lujo en el corazón de la Milla de Oro, Marbella, España. El complejo res…
$7,61M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 386 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,905,000 to € 1,905,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,90M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 424 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,525,000 to € 2,525,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,50M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 422 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,760,000 to € 2,106,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,76M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Orientation: •South East Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Central Heat…
$979,837
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 473 m²
New Development: Prices from € 3,100,000 to € 3,100,000. [Beds: 6 - 6] [Baths: 6 - 6] [Built…
$3,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Semi-detached villas in Marbella East, Costa del Sol An exclusive selection of 20 homes loca…
$1,36M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 441 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,738,000 to € 3,995,000. [Beds: 5 - 5] [Baths: 5 - 5] [Built…
$2,72M
Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 439 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,800,000 to € 2,800,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$2,77M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ricmar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
El Rosario .. 7 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom cosy Villa in a class of its own in terms of its price, …
$1,20M
