Pool Villas for sale in Marbella, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
€3,29M

