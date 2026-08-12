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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
208
Estepona
116
San Pedro Alcantara
45
Fuengirola
32
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94 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
Number of floors 1
Turnkey Golf-Front Villa with Serene Views in Casares This turnkey development is situated i…
$7,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 626 m²
Number of floors 3
Superior Quality Ready-to-Move Villas by Golf in Estepona This project of turnkey detached v…
$2,77M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 606 m²
Extraordinary new built villa with private pool, stunning views, and a charming garden locat…
$4,22M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 2
Off-Plan Villas with Sea View and High Quality in Sought-After Community in Fuengirola This …
$3,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious villa with large infinity pool and amazing sea view surrounded by nature Delive…
$1,15M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 2
Large deluxe villa in Marbella with swimming pool, elevator and roof terrace offering amazin…
$2,09M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
High-end design villa with large pool, garden and beautiful sea view located on a golf resor…
$1,72M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Superior villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, gym, spa and stunning sea …
$1,45M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury high end villa with large terrace, private pool, gym, cinema room, spa and stunning s…
$3,91M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$6,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Mountain Views Luxury Villas in a Gated Complex with Resort-like Facilities in Marbe…
$12,78M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Impressive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool, garden, cinema room and stunning…
$5,59M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Golf-Front Villa with a Swimming Pool in Benahavís Set within one of the most pres…
$4,93M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 182 m²
Enormous high end turnkey villa with swimming pool, large garden, and personal spa zone set …
$7,84M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 696 m²
Casa Cazorla is a luxurious modern-design villa built with the signature quality of Casas Fi…
$6,82M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
Extraordinary Villa with private  infinity pool and sea view in a premium area of the new go…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 925 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high end modern villa with large infinity pool and sea view in a privileged area w…
$3,61M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 889 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high-end villa with large garden, infinity pool, basement and big roof terrace wit…
$3,06M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Key ready high end luxury villa with private pool, terrace and an amazing sea view in a ultr…
$1,28M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Seaviews Villas with a Great Value for Money Ratio in Mijas This project is locat…
$2,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive high-end villa with terraces, great sea views, private pool and elevator located i…
$1,98M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 859 m²
Detached Villas with Golf Course and Sea Views in Marbella The detached villas are located i…
$6,98M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 058 m²
Number of floors 3
High end ultra luxury huge villa with large terraces and garden,  panoramic sea view, infini…
$8,80M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Wake up to panoramic sea views, natural light, and complete privacy in one of the most estab…
$7,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse with community infinity pool, large terraces , private garden and amazing s…
$1,07M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 837 m²
Number of floors 2
High end spacious elite villa with xxl infinity pool and amazing sea view in a privileged ar…
$4,13M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea and Nature View Villas in Mijas Málaga with Amenities The newly-built detached villas ar…
$1,60M
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Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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