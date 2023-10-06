Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
97
Estepona
43
Fuengirola
20
Villa To archive
Clear all
36 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 333 m²
Welcome to this exceptional property in Nueva Andalucía. This luxury villa on the coveted 'C…
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
For sale, Villa 6 is part of the new collection of 6 modern villas, located in the prestigio…
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Discover the epitome of exclusivity with this exceptional villa in Benahavís, on the stunnin…
€2,29M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, in good condition
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 555 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean architecture villa in Vega del Colorado, Benahavis, one of the…
€3,40M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 358 m²
Welcome to this exquisite contemporary villa nestled in the prestigious area of El Paraiso A…
€2,25M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 247 m²
Welcome to this Mediterranean beachfront villa in Bahía Dorada, Estepona. Immerse yourself i…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Welcome to Villa Flora, where dreams come to life! Nestled in the heart of Rio Real, Marbell…
€1,60M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean Villa in La Resina Golf, Estepona. With a privileged location in the…
€815,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 586 m²
Welcome to this spectacular development of 8 detached villas located in the prestigious city…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Welcome to Villa Nusa, a luxurious Balinese-style retreat nestled in the heart of Nueva Anda…
€2,65M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Welcome to Villa Baoli, an exquisite property located in the desirable area of Nueva Andaluc…
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
This excellent detached villa is located in one of the best areas of Marbella, in the heart …
€4,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Presenting Villa Botán, a stunning Scandinavian-style villa that has been completely renovat…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 658 m²
For sale this beautiful villa with Mediterranean architecture, one of the most beautiful hou…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 614 m²
Discover this exceptional contemporary villa for sale in Los Arqueros Golf, offering breatht…
€3,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 726 m²
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
Discover the sublime allure of exclusivity and luxury at "Los Olivos del Campanario," a capt…
€1,86M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
€1,81M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 605 m²
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
€1,99M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 860 m²
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 617 m²
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
Welcome to Villa Limón, an outstanding modern design villa located in the coveted beachside …
€3,29M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mijas, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 635 m²
Indulge in a breathtaking dream come true with this magnificent villa in Cabopino, Marbella …
€2,90M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Elysium Golf is a new development of modern villas under construction in a beautiful natural…
€895,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 623 m²
Stunning villa in an elite residential community in Marbella. The house is located in the ar…
€17,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 2 m²
The mansion, with stunning views of the coast and the Mediterranean Sea, is located in the …
€12,95M

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir