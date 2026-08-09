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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

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Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Platja dAro
18
Sant Feliu de Guixols
8
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
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1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
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Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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