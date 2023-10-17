UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Lower Empordà
Villas
Villas for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro
14
Sant Antoni
6
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Villa
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with garden, with alarm system, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
8
5
8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
€2,35M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
9
4
4 525 m²
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garden, with Pool
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
€689,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
3
2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
Palafrugell, Spain
5
5
606 m²
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1…
€1,06M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
7
9
3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
3
3
840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
€590,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
10
5
6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
7
3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torre Valentina, Spain
4
4
833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of Treumal. Urbanization locat…
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
4
2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
8
10
75 m²
Country house with 75 ha of land built in 1612. Completely restored and converted into a lux…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
5
1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
4
3
550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
€955,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4
3
408 m²
Large villa with sea views in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on the Costa Brava. With a l…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garden, with park
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5
4
1 950 m²
Beautiful two-story house located in the Mas Nou urbanization in the tourist town of Playa d…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
4
3
1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of S’Agaró in the …
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
5
5
1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
6
1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
€2,45M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell d Aro, Spain
3
2
2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a larg…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
6
6
420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
