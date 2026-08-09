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Villas for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

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Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Platja dAro
18
Sant Feliu de Guixols
8
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
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53 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, located in the prestigious Mas Nou urbanization…
$1,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Villa with splendid sea views with rustic interior features. It is located in the m…
Price on request
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Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
$1,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 900 m²
Luxury mansion near the beaches of Sa Conca and San Paul - S'Agaro, Costa Brava An exception…
$11,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
Design, nature and sea views: a pearl in Ayguablava!In one of the most privileged areas of t…
$4,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Traditional farmhouse 5 minutes from Playa d'Aro. If you want to live in a traditional Cata…
$2,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
House in the Begur area, Aiguafreda area. The distance to the sea is about 800 meters. The t…
$1,63M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Stunning rustic house with a magnificent garden nearby in the Palafrugell area. Built in 200…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
New modern house in the town of Begur. The distance to the sea is about 3.5 km. The total ar…
$2,29M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
House with sea views in the center of Begur. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 130 …
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Three-storey villa built in 2004 in the prestigious residential area of ​​Sant Feliu de Guix…
$1,55M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Llafranc, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Llafranc, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 785 m²
House a few minutes from the center of Llafranc on the Costa Brava. Huge flat area of ​​3280…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 754 m²
Modern house in a unique location in the prestigious town of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava…
$12,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
New modern house in the town of Begur. The distance to the sea is about 1 km. The total area…
$1,74M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
House in the Sa Tuna area of ​​Begur. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 130 km, the…
$917,910
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Luxury houses in S'AgaroSeveral detached houses in a quiet urbanization with a fantastic loc…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Classic style house with sea views in the town of Tamariu, which belongs to the municipality…
$1,22M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Classic style house with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Playa de Aro - Mas Nou. …
$3,43M
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 11 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 220 m²
Villa with a large plot overlooking the sea in the town of Sant Feliu de Guixols with beauti…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Luxury villa near Playa de Aro and golf courses on the Costa Brava. From the territory and f…
$3,87M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Stone house in the center of Begur on the Costa Brava. The distance to the center of Barcelo…
$1,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 242 m²
House under construction in the Sa Roda area of ​​Begur. The distance to the sea is about 3.…
$2,03M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
House in the Aiguafreda-Sa Tuna area of ​​Begur. The distance to the center of Barcelona is …
$1,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
$2,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Two new villas in a modern style in the town of S'Agaro on the Costa Brava. Distance to the …
$2,21M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Villa on the first line of the sea overlooking Sa Conca beach in the elite urbanization La G…
Price on request
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Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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