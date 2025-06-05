Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
35
Platja dAro
26
Sant Feliu de Guixols
13
Calonge i Sant Antoni
15
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 577 m²
Magnificent isolated manor house from 1972 with a total construction of 435 m2 and bordering…
$2,47M
