Villas for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
€1,15M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
€3,00M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
€2,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
€1,45M

Properties features in Sant Antoni, Spain

