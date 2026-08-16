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Villas for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 532 m²
House with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Torrevalentina in the town of Calonge …
$4,07M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 644 m²
The house is located on the Costa Brava in the town of Sant Antoni de Colonge. Total area 6…
$4,07M
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