Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calonge
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Calonge, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
$619,816
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
$723,819
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 865 m²
Luxury estate with wonderful views of the mountains. There is everything you need for a comf…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go