Mountain View Houses for Sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
78
Sant Antoni
25
Sant Feliu de Guixols
12
Calonge i Sant Antoni
4
Palafrugell
4
31 property total found
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a cozy sunny house after a major reform, located in a quiet, green urbanization, 5 …
€480,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
Awesome villa with breathtaking panoramic sea views, located on a rocky slope in the prestig…
€8,30M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy, solid two-level house with sea views, with a beautiful garden and well-equipped summer…
€1,15M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful first-line villa with chic sea views, located in a picturesque location on top of …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 2
A lovely home for a large family in a quiet, peaceful green urbanization in the municipality…
€850,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 3
A modern house with indoor pool and sea views in the quiet green area of Mas Palli in the mu…
€540,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful country house in a quiet and green area in the municipality of Kalonge, on the c…
€650,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
The large house with a tower suitable for year-round living is located in the quiet and envi…
€499,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garage in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic three-story villa with mountain and valley views is located in the residence of Les T…
€1,40M
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Palafrugell, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,000,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
€3,50M
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent classic-style villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of …
€1,05M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 3
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
€2,40M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 094 m²
Number of floors 3
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
€1,65M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
€795,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
A four-story house with sea views, which can be reconstructed according to your wishes, is l…
€850,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
€1,90M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 644 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
€3,55M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
€1,30M

