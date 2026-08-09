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Townhouses in Lower Empordà, Spain

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
New construction semi-detached house in a residential area of ​​Begur a few minutes from the…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New-promotion townhouses in the S'Agaro Reciential CentreStart of the sale of 8 luxury townh…
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Exclusive residential complex of 27 townhouses, located just 5 minutes walk from the center …
$607,840
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
This exclusive residential complex in S'Agaro consists of eight new townhouses located in th…
$1,25M
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Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

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