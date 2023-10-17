Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Lower Empordà
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
3
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
  Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of constru…
€430,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with alarm system in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with alarm system
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
€350,000
3 room townhouse in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
184m2 house with commercial premises on the ground floor in the center of the town of Sant F…
€270,000

