  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
4 Bedroom Spectacular Villa in Benitachell Alicante This luxury detached villa is situated i…
$3,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Detached Villa in a Tranquil and Secure Area Close to the Coast in Pedreguer, Alicante Nestl…
$793,349
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
4 Bedroom Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views in Monte Olimpo Residencial in Benitachell This …
$1,29M
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa in Monte Olimpo Jávea a Prime Location This stunning detached villa i…
$827,026
