Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
3
Denia
12
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 3
Exquisite townhouse boasting a private rooftop terrace, garage, communal swimming pool, and …
$826,415
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go