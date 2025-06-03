Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in la Marina Alta, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$150,742
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$172,432
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedroom brand new townhouses near the beach in Calpe . 3 bedroom townhouses near the beach…
$452,977
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This fabulous home is sold fully furnished and perfectly prepared to move into. With thr…
$822,116
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
$379,567
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
$168,094
Leave a request

