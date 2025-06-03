Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Alta
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
8
Denia
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pedreguer, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$150,742
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pedreguer, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pedreguer, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spectacular panoramic views of the sea and mountains of Marina Alta you can have with new to…
$172,432
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
$243,465
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go