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Pool Apartments for sale in lHorta Nord, Spain

;
Godella
16
Paterna
9
Alboraia Alboraya
8
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4 properties total found
Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 136 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$518,540
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 107 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$438,413
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 93 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$409,796
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 146 m²
Aleria, an exclusive promotion of new work located in Valterna (Paterna), one of the residen…
$558,604
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Property types in lHorta Nord

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lHorta Nord, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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