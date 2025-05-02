Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lHorta Nord
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in lHorta Nord, Spain

Godella
11
Paterna
5
el Puig de Santa Maria
3
Alboraia Alboraya
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Paterna, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Duplex for sale in Valterna, good condition. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms,…
$288,637
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in lHorta Nord

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lHorta Nord, Spain

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go