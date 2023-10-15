Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alacanti
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€207,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€200,000

