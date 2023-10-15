Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. l Alacanti
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

el Campello
5
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir