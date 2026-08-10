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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
12
Mutxamel
4
el Campello
12
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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