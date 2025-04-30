Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Golf-course

Townhouses near golf course for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go