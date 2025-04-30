Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
$200,253
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
$247,625
Townhouse in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 193 m²
3 bedroom attached single -family housing distributed in 4 floors built area: 193.20 m2 plus…
$361,357
