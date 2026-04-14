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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Bountiful ground floor apartment offering private gardens and terrace, set in a resort with …
$277,776
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Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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