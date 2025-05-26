Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Elx Elche
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

2 BHK
21
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 168 m2.Orientation - east.New Build.There is communal pool, сo…
$313,493
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 169 m2.Orientation - east.New Build.There is communal pool, сo…
$309,154
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go