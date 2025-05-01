Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

15 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bu…
$420,883
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$251,662
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.Terrace: 7 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$325,425
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$414,375
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$246,238
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Bui…
$426,307
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$238,782
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$306,984
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$312,408
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$287,727
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$325,425
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$301,561
Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

