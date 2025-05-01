Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$387,111
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$381,659
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Quality, comfort and well-being. Find everything you can imagine in this building. Surround …
$144,268
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Building with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments located in the center of Elche with easy access …
$417,732
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$296,137
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$251,662
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$305,327
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$264,679
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is com…
$246,238
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$238,782
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$218,966
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments for sale in the city of Elche, Alicante The Vicente Serrano Tarí Building is an a…
$155,935
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$306,984
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
It is a new construction with an avant-garde design made up of 12 apartments with 1 to 3 bed…
$148,575
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$312,408
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$287,727
4 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Building with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments located in the center of Elche with easy access …
$422,039
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.The Apartment is situated downtown.New Build.There is co…
$325,425
3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
$301,561
