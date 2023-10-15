Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€375,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€280,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Introducing the new apartments in Arenales del Sol.Arenales del Sol – a small Spanish city l…
€350,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€355,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€350,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
€280,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€241,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€221,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
€105,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …
€285,000

