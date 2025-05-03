Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

26 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$230,654
Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, green z…
$455,595
2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Bungalow with 2 bedrooms AURA is a new elite residential complex consisting of only 76 prope…
$267,515
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. 3 bedroom townhouse with sea views in Gran Alacan…
$332,183
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
$689,166
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$374,239
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
$215,218
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Bungalow located 50 meters from the new "Polamax" shopping center, with cinemas, supermarket…
$306,839
3 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Bungalow with 2 bedrooms AURA is a new elite residential complex consisting of only 76 prope…
$307,147
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
$183,027
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Luxury detached villas with 4 bedrooms in Gran Alacant . Is a modern design house, bright an…
$556,069
2 bedroom house in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom house
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Bungalow with 2 bedrooms AURA is a new elite residential complex consisting of only 76 prope…
$292,285
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Large luxury 4 beds detached villa near the beach in Gran Alacant. Modern-style 4 bedrooms &…
$497,754
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 beds semidetached villa near the beach & Alicante airport. Modern style semi-detached hous…
$398,828
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$306,150
Villa 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terra…
$404,612
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$306,839
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
$310,779
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
$209,943
4 bedroom house in Elx Elche, Spain
4 bedroom house
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
4 bedroom country house in Crevillente with 7.000 sq.m. plot. Finca to renovate in Crevillen…
$728,919
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
$583,392
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Two-storey bungalow in Santa Pola ( Alicante ) near the sea and the Gran Playa Bungalow in …
$95,820
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
$252,509
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!! Located on the second line of Playa S…
$306,839
