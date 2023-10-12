UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
el Baix Vinalopo
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
Santa Pola
77
Elx Elche
33
House
Clear all
52 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
145 m²
5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
105 m²
2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
149 m²
3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
108 m²
3
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
€278,500
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
3
217 m²
2
We offer you a new villa in the city of Gran Alakant. The house consists of two floors with …
€505,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
94 m²
2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
€211,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
110 m²
2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
€244,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
63 m²
2
€224,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
93 m²
2
€288,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
3
93 m²
2
€291,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
3
1
148 m²
1/2
€325,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Santa Pola, Spain
2
1
75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
€112,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
95 m²
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
€198,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
93 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
€248,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
€285,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
200 m²
1/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€499,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
106 m²
1/2
€270,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
88 m²
2/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
145 m²
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
152 m²
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
145 m²
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
144 m²
2
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
4
2
93 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
€632,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€292,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
3
2
150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
