Seaview Houses for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
77
Elx Elche
33
52 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Gran Alakant.…
€175,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€171,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€164,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in Gran Alakant.Townhouse has two levels and a total ar…
€180,500
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
€195,000
3 room house with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
€278,500
3 room house with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a new villa in the city of Gran Alakant. The house consists of two floors with …
€505,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
€211,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
€244,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
€224,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€288,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€291,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
€112,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
€198,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
€248,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
€285,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€499,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
€270,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with terrace, with by the sea, with kreditom ipotekoy
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
€390,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
€298,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
€310,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
€285,000
3 room house with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
€632,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€292,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with garage, with by the sea
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
€285,000

